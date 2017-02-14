weighman wrote: Good half backs seem to be at a premium , do not know enough about the young players at Hull who may be made available.



I think we have a creative play issue & outside back issues, Jemmo has also indicated we need a half back or an outside back. GT has indicated that some players have not come up to scratch in the pre season games.



Lets see how our lads go on Sunday behind what could well be a strong pack !



COYD

Very inexperienced, think both are 18/19, we have Abdul on loan at Rovers and both HTW and Dean have left, so don't think you will get a halfback. Our reserves have a game on Monday. So you might not get anyone, Steve Michaels might be an option if you need a back.