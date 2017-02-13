WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:54 pm
Jemmo
I don't think you said anything controversial about DR. I am generally not as against as many others, if it's used properly and improves what we have.

IE I'd take a half back or three quarter from them, if they are better than what we have and will be here for an extended period. In the case of Lancaster, from what i have seen of him, he fails on the first count

Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:55 pm
Jemmo
Double Movement wrote:
:D True, you get yourself in bother by saying nothing about DR :D

It's an interesting point about the ball going to our left wing more than our right wing (where Foggy was). With most players being right-handed, they generally find it easier to pass to their left. I wonder if the stats from most teams (especially at our level) show the ball coming left more than right? If so, the answer for Foggy probably wasn't just to change clubs, he might need to change wings too!


I think left wingers are generally clubs top scorers, all other things being equal

Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:08 pm
Wanderer
If anyone is considering going by train on Sunday, please be aware that there are diversions and replacement buses in operation due to engineering work on the Doncaster to Leeds line.

Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:48 pm
Moonlight
Wanderer wrote:
If anyone is considering going by train on Sunday, please be aware that there are diversions and replacement buses in operation due to engineering work on the Doncaster to Leeds line.


I hope that 'diversion' does not effect the beer :lol:

Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:08 pm
Stand-Offish
Jemmo wrote:
I don't think you said anything controversial about DR. I am generally not as against as many others, if it's used properly and improves what we have.

IE I'd take a half back or three quarter from them, if they are better than what we have and will be here for an extended period. In the case of Lancaster, from what i have seen of him, he fails on the first count

I think that that is exactly what we should do with regards to a halfback. We need a chunky, punchy guy at scrum half. Hull will have a couple to choose from.

Our lads will be OK, but an analysis of what they do, indicate two similar guys who are neither fast or punchy and a bigger guy who kicks the ball as a substitute for invention. A very good kicker by the way, but a kicker by instinct.

Two of the three are injury prone as well thus far.

By the time Thornton twigs on we could well be out of the League 1 Cup due to lack of creativity in the halves.

We do have players who can compensate for this and paper over the cracks ( eg Charlie Martin) but we shouldn't have to.

I could well be wide of the mark here, but I cannot see what we need coming from Hedges, Miller and Howden.

Cross and others are better, but these afore mentioned three will limit our side.

But there is currently only me saying this, which is worrying.

We will see what happens at Keighley, but I see us as clunky in attack with a dodgy defence.
