Tough start to the season but the sought of game we need to win if we are to improve on the 2016 season.
Not sure what my 17 would be but I will list those who I think deserve a start after watching pre season.
Backs: Doherty, Howden , Sheriff .
Forwards : Thackray , Braham , Feka , Martin, Wright, Cross & Hanson .
A lot of places up for grabs .
Team I think GT will pick assuming we do not use D-R or sign anymore players.
Carr
Sheriff
Doherty
Tali
Barnett
Howden
Hedges
Zac
Kesik
Spiers
Martin
Tonks
Thackray
Reps Feka, Castle, Cross & Hanson
