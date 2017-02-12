Tough start to the season but the sought of game we need to win if we are to improve on the 2016 season.



Not sure what my 17 would be but I will list those who I think deserve a start after watching pre season.

Backs: Doherty, Howden , Sheriff .

Forwards : Thackray , Braham , Feka , Martin, Wright, Cross & Hanson .



A lot of places up for grabs .



Team I think GT will pick assuming we do not use D-R or sign anymore players.

Carr



Sheriff

Doherty

Tali

Barnett



Howden

Hedges



Zac

Kesik

Spiers



Martin

Tonks



Thackray



Reps Feka, Castle, Cross & Hanson