Full match is up on Youtube! Interesting that it's linked up with the ref so you can here the ref throughout.
Interesting that in the set straight after Thomas' try the linesman calls Rochdale's 12 offside. Then the ref says "It's okay just roll with it". Linesman also makes a few comments about their 12 'mistiming' tackles. So instead of a penalty the ref has a word when Rochdale pack down for a scrum.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:27 pm
Also when there is a break in play (ie Scrum). The ref is saying to the Rochdale players "10m lads. Don't be going too early. Last set was a bit early". Stuff like that. Why not bloody give the penalty then?
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:48 am
That's not the only thing he was lenient with penalties for. Regarding scrums, there were at least 3 seperate occasions when he restarted our scrum because the Rochdale players had done something wrong in it and not packed down properly or split too early. It unfuriates me that the solution to them not even being able to form a scrum properly (a really basic thing in Rugby League) is "oh you silly person, have another go" instead of a penalty. Once is bad enough, three times?!?!
The referee was painstakingly soft. He gave quite a few penalties, but in all honesty there should have been almost double the amount he gave. Referees are too scared now to penalise foul play because they don't want to be criticised for high penalty counts. High penalty counts are generally not the fault of the referee, they're the fault of poor discipline from the players. The ref should be there to penalise when needed, not to keep penalty counts low or even.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:04 am
This is key for me. Really annoys me. RL scrums are literally just get your head in and arms around. Done. No contesting or anything. Get it wrong once it should be a penalty.
When I watched the full game again last night it really amazed me how poor that ref was. His linesman gave about 8-10 correct decisions which were ignored by the ref and at least half of them would have changed the momentum and got us close to their line.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:11 am
Stuff like this annoys me no end. I do not think the refs should have to coach the players throughout the game. If they clamped down then for a few weeks it would be a complete mess but in the long run I feel the game would be better for it.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:15 am
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:49 am
Does this mean you are going to give us some of that Iestyn Harris money back?
And while we are
grateful for the loans don't think that its purely altruism on the behalf of Leeds; they want to get these lads game time too.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:47 pm
There's not a problem giving them advice. Obviously it depends how early they go. But give them a couple of warnings then ping them. The only problem you tend to get is refs give a warning to one team and then blow up regardless of which team infringes.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:50 pm
Couldn't agree more. It's like when you hear the round ball crew saying that the problem of diving has got out of hand and there's nothing you can do about it. Yes there is. If a referee sees someone dive, he sends them off. If he doesn't see it, the match review panel picks up on it, and they ban them for 2 matches. Every single time. You'll have a few weeks of madness, before the coaches of the clubs suddenly turn round to the players and tell them to stop bloody diving as we've got no players available. Problem solved.
It's the same thing with any rule breaking. It's very easy to stop it providing you have referees and a disciplinary panel with some knackers.
