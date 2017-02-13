Full match is up on Youtube! Interesting that it's linked up with the ref so you can here the ref throughout.



Interesting that in the set straight after Thomas' try the linesman calls Rochdale's 12 offside. Then the ref says "It's okay just roll with it". Linesman also makes a few comments about their 12 'mistiming' tackles. So instead of a penalty the ref has a word when Rochdale pack down for a scrum.