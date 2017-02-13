|
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:46 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?

The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.

I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?
The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.
I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:54 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?
The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.
I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
Yep, there will be some bruised and aching bones gingerly staggering about today, and they acn only (and should only be expected to) take so much.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:13 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
Absolutely. And as Bullseye rightly says, that's what makes it even more frustrating.
On the plus side of it, does it give us a little hope that it may not need THAT much to set it right? A couple of good signings in the forwards and it may just make a big difference with how those scorelines end up.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:49 pm
I fear not. Bullseye made the very fair point that you can't keep playing all the youngsters for 80 mins week in week out as they won't be able to handle the physical aspects, early season is one thing, all fit and raring to go, 10 straight games in they'll not be able to walk.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:29 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I fear not. Bullseye made the very fair point that you can't keep playing all the youngsters for 80 mins week in week out as they won't be able to handle the physical aspects, early season is one thing, all fit and raring to go, 10 straight games in they'll not be able to walk.
True, but if you bring a couple of experienced and big forwards in now who can play most games, then the likes of Kirk, Bentley, Wilkinson etc. don't have to play every week. They can have a week off here, week off there. It's important though that we have those 2 experienced ones in first, supplemented with a few young loan lads to rotate with Bentley/Wilkinson/Kirk. I'd quite like to keep hold of Oledzki for that purpose, he's a big strong lad for his age and would go ok playing most but not all weeks.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:06 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I'd quite like to keep hold of Oledzki for that purpose, he's a big strong lad for his age and would go ok playing most but not all weeks.
Also if he gets knackered it becomes Leeds problem not ours
Ooops, did I just verbalise that?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:25 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?
The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.
I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
How's about this fella.https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/mo ... -bradford/
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:07 pm
Moore would be a good signing but he's in court on 10th March and I'd be surprised if he avoids a stretch.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:13 pm
Just another journalist who likes puns, at our expense:
Bradford’s squad remains lean following the club’s administration and liquidation in January.
