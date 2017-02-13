WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale match post match

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:42 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27606
Location: MACS0647-JD
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:46 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26076
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.


Makes it all the more frustrating eh?

The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.

I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:54 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27606
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?

The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.

I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.


Yep, there will be some bruised and aching bones gingerly staggering about today, and they acn only (and should only be expected to) take so much.
Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:13 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2082
Location: No longer Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.


Absolutely. And as Bullseye rightly says, that's what makes it even more frustrating.

On the plus side of it, does it give us a little hope that it may not need THAT much to set it right? A couple of good signings in the forwards and it may just make a big difference with how those scorelines end up.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:49 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27606
Location: MACS0647-JD
I fear not. Bullseye made the very fair point that you can't keep playing all the youngsters for 80 mins week in week out as they won't be able to handle the physical aspects, early season is one thing, all fit and raring to go, 10 straight games in they'll not be able to walk.
Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:29 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2082
Location: No longer Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I fear not. Bullseye made the very fair point that you can't keep playing all the youngsters for 80 mins week in week out as they won't be able to handle the physical aspects, early season is one thing, all fit and raring to go, 10 straight games in they'll not be able to walk.


True, but if you bring a couple of experienced and big forwards in now who can play most games, then the likes of Kirk, Bentley, Wilkinson etc. don't have to play every week. They can have a week off here, week off there. It's important though that we have those 2 experienced ones in first, supplemented with a few young loan lads to rotate with Bentley/Wilkinson/Kirk. I'd quite like to keep hold of Oledzki for that purpose, he's a big strong lad for his age and would go ok playing most but not all weeks.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:06 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2971
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
I'd quite like to keep hold of Oledzki for that purpose, he's a big strong lad for his age and would go ok playing most but not all weeks.


Also if he gets knackered it becomes Leeds problem not ours :DANCE:

Ooops, did I just verbalise that? :SHHH:

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:25 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2054
Location: LEYTH
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?

The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.

I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.



How's about this fella.

https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/mo ... -bradford/
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
