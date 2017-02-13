|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27604Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26072
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?
The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.
I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:54 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27604Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bullseye wrote:
Makes it all the more frustrating eh?
The young lads won't be physically up to playing at this level consistently for much longer before an 80 point stuffing is given out.
I hope we have some reinforcements before that happens.
Yep, there will be some bruised and aching bones gingerly staggering about today, and they acn only (and should only be expected to) take so much.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2076
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You say they can't handle them, and to an extent you're right - lord knows we are all banging on about getting some big props in from somewhere, anywhere - but if you look at the closeness of the final score and if you see the various things that went against us, and yet we were still in with a shout, we are actually far more competitive than I had dared hope we could be, certainly at this stage of th season. With a fair wind our young lightweights could easily have ended up winning yesterday, outmuscled as they were.
Absolutely. And as Bullseye rightly says, that's what makes it even more frustrating.
On the plus side of it, does it give us a little hope that it may not need THAT much to set it right? A couple of good signings in the forwards and it may just make a big difference with how those scorelines end up.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bentleyman, billypop, Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, Bullsmad, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, exiledbull, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, kapow, king benny, Nelson, Old_Northern, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Chronicler of Chiswic, vbfg, zapperbull and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|