Ewwenorfolk wrote:
What happened to Alex Foster?
Signing for Cas according to League Express. Currently on trial with them while he gets over his injury.
I tend to agree with most of the comments on the thread already regarding the game. Out-muscled in the end which was always likely with the size and power of the likes of Bennion & Tahraoui up against our kids. It's largely a physical issue at the moment, especially in those kind of conditions.
Oscar Thomas I honestly don't understand what people see in him. He is really REALLY predictable and just generally quite poor. He's one of those who occasionally has a good game which makes everyone forget about the 5 p*ss poor ones before it. Johnny Campbell must be wondering what he did wrong in the friendlies to be dropped for such a useless sack of...
Leon, we all knew this is what he does. When the going gets tough, Pryce turns invisible. Everyone has known that for years, so it was hardly a surprise to see it happen again today. If you watch him, he hides behind the PTB, knowing that if he's directly behind it, he won't get passed to. It's why I had such reservations about him being captain. I'm sure off the field, he's a massive help to the kids. On it though, he's captain by default because there isn't another option.
I'm afraid today I saw nothing to make me change my mind that we're going down and will likely be down well before the end of the season. I don't think any of it is through a lack of effort. But we're seriously lacking in skill, size & experience. Doesn't matter how much heart you have if the ability just isn't there.