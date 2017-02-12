Ewwenorfolk wrote: What happened to Alex Foster?

Signing for Cas according to League Express. Currently on trial with them while he gets over his injury.I tend to agree with most of the comments on the thread already regarding the game. Out-muscled in the end which was always likely with the size and power of the likes of Bennion & Tahraoui up against our kids. It's largely a physical issue at the moment, especially in those kind of conditions.Oscar Thomas I honestly don't understand what people see in him. He is really REALLY predictable and just generally quite poor. He's one of those who occasionally has a good game which makes everyone forget about the 5 p*ss poor ones before it. Johnny Campbell must be wondering what he did wrong in the friendlies to be dropped for such a useless sack of...Leon, we all knew this is what he does. When the going gets tough, Pryce turns invisible. Everyone has known that for years, so it was hardly a surprise to see it happen again today. If you watch him, he hides behind the PTB, knowing that if he's directly behind it, he won't get passed to. It's why I had such reservations about him being captain. I'm sure off the field, he's a massive help to the kids. On it though, he's captain by default because there isn't another option.I'm afraid today I saw nothing to make me change my mind that we're going down and will likely be down well before the end of the season. I don't think any of it is through a lack of effort. But we're seriously lacking in skill, size & experience. Doesn't matter how much heart you have if the ability just isn't there.