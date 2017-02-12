WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale match post match

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:24 pm
Campbell needs to be in, in front of Thomas.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:59 pm
I think Pryce is struggling with injury.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:06 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I think Pryce is struggling with injury.

It had crossed my mind that this might be the case, he has a fair boot on him but he hasn't taken on any of the kicking responsibilities. Didn't he have a knee injury?

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:25 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I think Pryce is struggling with injury.

No old Father time.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:28 pm
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
What happened to Alex Foster?


Signing for Cas according to League Express. Currently on trial with them while he gets over his injury.

I tend to agree with most of the comments on the thread already regarding the game. Out-muscled in the end which was always likely with the size and power of the likes of Bennion & Tahraoui up against our kids. It's largely a physical issue at the moment, especially in those kind of conditions.

Oscar Thomas I honestly don't understand what people see in him. He is really REALLY predictable and just generally quite poor. He's one of those who occasionally has a good game which makes everyone forget about the 5 p*ss poor ones before it. Johnny Campbell must be wondering what he did wrong in the friendlies to be dropped for such a useless sack of...

Leon, we all knew this is what he does. When the going gets tough, Pryce turns invisible. Everyone has known that for years, so it was hardly a surprise to see it happen again today. If you watch him, he hides behind the PTB, knowing that if he's directly behind it, he won't get passed to. It's why I had such reservations about him being captain. I'm sure off the field, he's a massive help to the kids. On it though, he's captain by default because there isn't another option.

I'm afraid today I saw nothing to make me change my mind that we're going down and will likely be down well before the end of the season. I don't think any of it is through a lack of effort. But we're seriously lacking in skill, size & experience. Doesn't matter how much heart you have if the ability just isn't there.
