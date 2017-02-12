Before kickoff it was clear that with the weather it was going to be a forward dominated game. No throwing the ball out, just classic drives and a good kicking game.We knew the starting line up as soon as they released the 19 man squad. So to put it into perspective FOUR or the starting six in the pack are 18-20 year olds with 22 first team games between them (including this Rochdale game) then off the bench there were a 20 year old and TWO 18 year olds to replace them. Plus the fact that Magrin is only 22 as well. So it was always going to be bloody hard.Rochdale have a big pack and played together last season and have a full pre-season this time around. At least two of their pack are internationals. And many have SL experience. If not battle hardened at the lower levels.The inexperience showed today as we coughed up possession a lot. And as mentioned before we couldn't make many yards.Yes, tackling the legs would have stopped them from gaining 5-10 yards per tackle but to be fair at this level if you go for the legs you don't dominate the tackle 90% of the time and this leads to many more quick play the balls which gets them rolling against a retreating defence, then penalties come for slowing down the ruck. So I get the need for them to go high and try dominate. I do agree however that we need the 3rd man to chop them down a bit more!The game plan (weather permitting) would have been to spread the ball often. When we actually got a chance to do that we ripped their defence apart on two occasions. We just didn't have the personnel to combat a pack in these conditions.And for those slating Pryce. Yes he wasn't at the races. But in fairness in this sort of game your halves are there for basic game management and kicking well. Lilley and Thomas controlled that, and Lilley's kicking game was spot on. I mentioned this at the game but when we got Pryce he would be playing behind a winning pack and could direct the game at leisure whilst Chisholm did the running. We didn't get him to be the main half behind a pack that is full of kids before it gets on the pitch. He'll get better when a platform can be laid (pack reinforcements).For me, the moment where we lost the game was when Thomas dropped the ball. Up to that point we were on top and were winning. That knocked the wind out of us and gave them belief and momentum.Overall I thought it was a spirited effort from the lads and they have my full support after facing a uphill battle today against a big experienced pack. They showed glimpses of what they can do and I am looking forward to getting some names in to fill the 10, 12 and 13 shirts. They were in control at times but as I say inexperience and youth showed in the end. How good is Bentley by the way? Need to sign him up long term haha!Onwards and upwards and can I just finish off by sayingWell done to Bulls fans, 4,051 in that weather watching a relegation placed Champ team is outstanding. Fantastic effort!!PS. The less said about offsides, 40/20's and the ref the better. Not blaming the ref. But didn't help when we had a mountain to climb anyway!