Proud of our young team despite the result. It is all too clear that the reason we are losing is because we don't have the strength and power that the teams full of men we are coming up against have.



Every time Rochdale ran at us they made massive metres and finished most sets in our 20. Every time we ran at Rochdale (with the exception of Oledski and Peltier) we got stopped in our tracks, turned and marched backwards. We barely got over the half way line in the second half.



Samir's try was a prime example of this when despite having 4-5 guys on him he was still able to get over the line.



No Phoenix's or Lee Smith's are going to fix our problem.



As most have said it's forwards we need. It's like our relegation year when we had no experienced props. All we were able to get in to start with was an unfit Jamal Fakir. We looked a lot better later on when a few more arrived.



We also made more handling errors than Rochdale which cost us as our only two chances in the Rochdale 20 in the second half went to ground.



On the plus side, I think we will face some worse teams than them this year and hopefully some better conditions.