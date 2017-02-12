WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale match post match

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rochdale match post match

 
Post a reply

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:26 pm
psychostring Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 242
Proud of our young team despite the result. It is all too clear that the reason we are losing is because we don't have the strength and power that the teams full of men we are coming up against have.

Every time Rochdale ran at us they made massive metres and finished most sets in our 20. Every time we ran at Rochdale (with the exception of Oledski and Peltier) we got stopped in our tracks, turned and marched backwards. We barely got over the half way line in the second half.

Samir's try was a prime example of this when despite having 4-5 guys on him he was still able to get over the line.

No Phoenix's or Lee Smith's are going to fix our problem.

As most have said it's forwards we need. It's like our relegation year when we had no experienced props. All we were able to get in to start with was an unfit Jamal Fakir. We looked a lot better later on when a few more arrived.

We also made more handling errors than Rochdale which cost us as our only two chances in the Rochdale 20 in the second half went to ground.

On the plus side, I think we will face some worse teams than them this year and hopefully some better conditions.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, eddievan, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Higgin34, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Jimmy 4 Bradford, kapow, Kiyan, le penguin, Leeds Thirteen, LU2, Mobull, Mr Hicks, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, Nothus, pie.warrior, psychostring, rambull1967, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rossybull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Chronicler of Chiswic, thepimp007, woolly07, zapperbull and 492 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,0322,57375,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
8-12
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
8-6
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
14-22
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
24-6
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
6-8
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
22-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
20-4
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  