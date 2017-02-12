WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale match post match

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rochdale match post match

 
Post a reply

Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:45 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26050
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Quite a predictable outcome unfortunately.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:55 pm
Northern Lad User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 22, 2008 9:41 am
Posts: 862
Location: A galaxy far far away
We didn't deserve to win, we need to learn to go for the players legs to stop them making yards when we've tackled them. We also can't cough up that much ball and expect anything else.

I thought they slowed us down well and we just didn't do the same to them. The ref didn't really have control and there were a few bizarre decisions but that wasn't to blame for our defeat.

We need to learn quickly if we're to do anything with this season.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:58 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Silsden
Bullseye wrote:
Quite a predictable outcome unfortunately.


I would disagree with your comment i thought we decent for such a young team, unfortunately the ref played a large part in our defeat, whilst we did not help ourselves by giving up the ball at critical times the refs decisions were very poor and largly benefited Rochdale.
Rochdale did not deserve to win the game a draw would have been a fair result, i thought Leon was poor today sometime you need to lead from the front a I'm sorry but he didn't.
It going to be a long season :(
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:02 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2036
Location: LEYTH
Here we go again, It's the refs fault. :roll:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:06 pm
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11952
zapperbull wrote:
I would disagree with your comment i thought we decent for such a young team, unfortunately the ref played a large part in our defeat, whilst we did not help ourselves by giving up the ball at critical times the refs decisions were very poor and largly benefited Rochdale.
Rochdale did not deserve to win the game a draw would have been a fair result, i thought Leon was poor today sometime you need to lead from the front a I'm sorry but he didn't.
It going to be a long season :(

I only arrived 5 mins before half time due to car trouble but based on the rest of the game I think Rochdale deserved the win. It was a forwards game and we were easily outmuscled all too often.

We desperately need some forwards, not the young lads fault but need some experienced heads in the pack.

The knees in on Pryce should have been a sin binning and I thought the penalty for 'dragging' into touch was harsh. You have to ale the rough with the smooth though and the reason for the loss is that we have been unable to bring forwards in yet for whatever reason?

What happened to Alex Foster?

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:07 pm
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 17
Too many handling errors cost us today. Being caught on the half way on 5th tackle is a sin. Being caught twice is unacceptable. Thought the ref was bab. Rochdale played well and deserved the win

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:17 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26050
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Rochdale were much bigger. On day like today that was always going to count in the end. We did well in the first half but too error prone in the second.

Outmuscled massively up front. Great effort and commitment from the kids but it wasn't enough.

Hope we can sign some forwards soon or these kids are going to be shot to bits in no time.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:20 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4088
Location: Bradford
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
What happened to Alex Foster?


Injured, needs an op too iirc. And on top of that, no confirmation that he's still a Bulls player.

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:21 pm
ATS1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 104
Agree lots of effort but as we all know lacking in forward power

Re: Rochdale match post match

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:22 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 845
Location: Waiting
We need some forwards asap

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullseye, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, eddievan, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Higgin34, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, kapow, Kiyan, le penguin, Leeds Thirteen, LU2, MDF3, Mobull, Mr Hicks, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, pie.warrior, psychostring, rambull1967, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rossybull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Chronicler of Chiswic, thepimp007, woolly07, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 504 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,0232,57375,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
8-12
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
8-6
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
14-22
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
24-6
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
6-8
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
22-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
20-4
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  