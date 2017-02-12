|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26050
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Quite a predictable outcome unfortunately.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 22, 2008 9:41 am
Posts: 862
Location: A galaxy far far away
|
We didn't deserve to win, we need to learn to go for the players legs to stop them making yards when we've tackled them. We also can't cough up that much ball and expect anything else.
I thought they slowed us down well and we just didn't do the same to them. The ref didn't really have control and there were a few bizarre decisions but that wasn't to blame for our defeat.
We need to learn quickly if we're to do anything with this season.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Silsden
|
Bullseye wrote:
Quite a predictable outcome unfortunately.
I would disagree with your comment i thought we decent for such a young team, unfortunately the ref played a large part in our defeat, whilst we did not help ourselves by giving up the ball at critical times the refs decisions were very poor and largly benefited Rochdale.
Rochdale did not deserve to win the game a draw would have been a fair result, i thought Leon was poor today sometime you need to lead from the front a I'm sorry but he didn't.
It going to be a long season
|
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2036
Location: LEYTH
|
Here we go again, It's the refs fault.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:06 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11952
|
zapperbull wrote:
I would disagree with your comment i thought we decent for such a young team, unfortunately the ref played a large part in our defeat, whilst we did not help ourselves by giving up the ball at critical times the refs decisions were very poor and largly benefited Rochdale.
Rochdale did not deserve to win the game a draw would have been a fair result, i thought Leon was poor today sometime you need to lead from the front a I'm sorry but he didn't.
It going to be a long season
I only arrived 5 mins before half time due to car trouble but based on the rest of the game I think Rochdale deserved the win. It was a forwards game and we were easily outmuscled all too often.
We desperately need some forwards, not the young lads fault but need some experienced heads in the pack.
The knees in on Pryce should have been a sin binning and I thought the penalty for 'dragging' into touch was harsh. You have to ale the rough with the smooth though and the reason for the loss is that we have been unable to bring forwards in yet for whatever reason?
What happened to Alex Foster?
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 17
|
Too many handling errors cost us today. Being caught on the half way on 5th tackle is a sin. Being caught twice is unacceptable. Thought the ref was bab. Rochdale played well and deserved the win
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26050
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Rochdale were much bigger. On day like today that was always going to count in the end. We did well in the first half but too error prone in the second.
Outmuscled massively up front. Great effort and commitment from the kids but it wasn't enough.
Hope we can sign some forwards soon or these kids are going to be shot to bits in no time.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4088
Location: Bradford
|
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
What happened to Alex Foster?
Injured, needs an op too iirc. And on top of that, no confirmation that he's still a Bulls player.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:21 pm
|
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 104
|
Agree lots of effort but as we all know lacking in forward power
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 845
Location: Waiting
|
We need some forwards asap
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, Anita Madigan, BeechwoodBull, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, eddievan, Ewwenorfolk, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, kapow, le penguin, Leeds Thirteen, martinwildbull, MDF3, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, Nothus, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, psychostring, rambull1967, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, tad rhino, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, woolly07 and 445 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|