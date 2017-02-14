bellycouldtackle wrote:

Thought the stewards and all involved did a first class job considering the state of BV, the sooner we are out of the dump the better. How the hell you are supposed to get 3,500 Hull fans out of the ground when only one exit route is now available is a miracle. Imagine if Wakey fans on the Northstand had been allowed of the same exit gates. Its an impossible job. The club, the Stewards and all involved did a first class job.