PopTart wrote: Horbury, I think you may find the response was caused by the comment about the kid walking down the road. That isn't the point you are actually making.

Closed gates and crowds being too big for the pavements, and general exit procedures are a problem that needs addressing before someone gets hurt. No one would have a problem with trying to make it better, and your point is a good point.

Using the example of the kid walking down the middle of the road implies the parent just chose to risk their kid in an attempt to get past the crowd quicker.

No your missing my point the child and his parents were forced off the pavement by the barrage of Hull fans coming the other way an for the umpteenth time I am not laying blame at anyones Door but just looking for any suggestions to stop this happening again altough not many clubs bring as Many as Hull did on Sunday an future double ups will be in better weather an more including myself will stay for the second game. But this highlights what a negative bunch we have on here im starting to see why Big Al has chucked in the towel people would rather start a slagging mstch as aposed to.thinking and putting on a positive response.