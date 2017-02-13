Horbury, I think you may find the response was caused by the comment about the kid walking down the road. That isn't the point you are actually making.

Closed gates and crowds being too big for the pavements, and general exit procedures are a problem that needs addressing before someone gets hurt. No one would have a problem with trying to make it better, and your point is a good point.

Using the example of the kid walking down the middle of the road implies the parent just chose to risk their kid in an attempt to get past the crowd quicker.