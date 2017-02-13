WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Exit procedure

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:46 am
wakefieldwall




Horbury Cat - if you some experience in this field have you considered offering your services to the club?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: Exit procedure

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:15 pm
altofts wildcat





Horbury Cat wrote:
Send them there seperate way to cross paths outside the ground yeh makes loads of sense

Yeah fair point, I know lets get a police cordon set up so they can Kettle all the away supporters together and walk them all the way back to Hull.

I really dont know what your issue is with all this, did it mean you had a slightly longer walk? Did you get a cramp? Stand in a Puddle?

Re: Exit procedure

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:41 pm
upthecats






Walking down that path (if you can call it a path) behind Northstand, I got more mud on my trainers in that 30 second walk than I have in the last 12 months...not happy...where do I send my cleaning bill...club or council...


Re: Exit procedure

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:10 pm
poplar cats alive




WMDC ,Town Hall, Wood st, Wakefield c/o Peter Box.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:39 am
Horbury Cat




wakefieldwall wrote:
Horbury Cat - if you some experience in this field have you considered offering your services to the club?

I have given.my services many times in the past on an if requeated would do so again I will gladly compile a risk assesment and offer it to the club and was willing to do so hence putting it out here looking for positive contributions from those also in attendance but all I appear to.have got is a parenting class for those whose children were forced to walk on the road.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:58 am
PopTart






Horbury, I think you may find the response was caused by the comment about the kid walking down the road. That isn't the point you are actually making.
Closed gates and crowds being too big for the pavements, and general exit procedures are a problem that needs addressing before someone gets hurt. No one would have a problem with trying to make it better, and your point is a good point.
Using the example of the kid walking down the middle of the road implies the parent just chose to risk their kid in an attempt to get past the crowd quicker.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Exit procedure

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:10 pm
dull nickname






It's a big problem, some people bustle out of the ground like it's on fire, and then just amble down the path as if it's a country walk. I don't get it, they are always 3 abreast and donny road is horrible!!! Get out, get where your going, but most importantly get out of my way :)
