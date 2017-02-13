Horbury Cat wrote:
Send them there seperate way to cross paths outside the ground yeh makes loads of sense
Yeah fair point, I know lets get a police cordon set up so they can Kettle all the away supporters together and walk them all the way back to Hull.
I really dont know what your issue is with all this, did it mean you had a slightly longer walk? Did you get a cramp? Stand in a Puddle?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, atomic, bentleberry, captaincaveman, caslad75, cosmicat, Deeencee, djcool, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, got there, gowerthegroap, Horbury Cat, JINJER, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Radio Yorkshire, REDWHITEANDBLUE, scarrie, Smew, thebeagle, Tigerade, TURFEDOUT, unknownlegend, Uppo58, upthecats, vince_karalius, wakefieldwall, Whatisup and 339 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|