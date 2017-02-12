|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Did any one actually take advantage of the free re-entry for the Sheffield game? they must have played well to win that easily against a team who many had tipped to go unbeaten this year.
Watched the first half, again the Sheffield forwards dominated 20.4 HT I believe. Toulouse will probably gain the odd win at home but what I saw today they'll concede a few points on their travels.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:45 pm
I think there were about 700 there so I'm guessing some Wakey fans must have stayed as Sheffield won't have brought that many up, and I'd guess Tolouse brought none. I was far too cold to think about hanging around for another couple of hours to watch another game which is a shame. Hopefully the offer stands for any double header as when it's warmer I'll certainly stick around
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:56 pm
Thinking about it, I appreciate that they wouldn't have wanted a game before the match today given the conditions but when the weather dries up, I'd be more inclined to take in an Eagles game before the Wakey game. It might attract a few more Eagles fans with a super league game to follow & with all due respect I can't imagine they'd pack the place out!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:06 pm
The buses caused more of an obstruction before the game. Shouldn't be allowed to drop off there as they are on double yellow lines.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:22 pm
It would mean that the Sheffield fans had to pay more money if their game was before
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:03 am
Well I was suggesting that one admission took in both games, hence I wouldn't imagine that the Eagles & their opponents fans would pack the place out. Could just be for selected games such as Catalans & Salford etc. Just an idea as we don't often pack the place out!
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:08 am
Wheldon road does not concern me I follow Wakefield an and as i said its not so much a critisism but something to be learnt from.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:24 am
Don't really see what the problem is, didnt take me any longer to get out and it makes sense to send the fans their seperate ways out IMO.
As for a kid walking in the middle of the road that is the fault of the parents nothing to do with the club.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:41 am
wakeytrin wrote:
The buses caused more of an obstruction before the game. Shouldn't be allowed to drop off there as they are on double yellow lines.
Now thankyou that was the intention of my initial post to get ideas as to how to avoid the same issues in the future, give the club something to work with now maybe we could compile a list of suggestions give it to someone at the club so issues like this an possibly worse can be avoided.
But unfortunatley most posters on this Foruhum are hen pecked spineless keyboard gangsters who hide behind said keyboard an do nothing more than slag people off for posting there opinions.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:43 am
altofts wildcat wrote:
Don't really see what the problem is, didnt take me any longer to get out and it makes sense to send the fans their seperate ways out IMO.
As for a kid walking in the middle of the road that is the fault of the parents nothing to do with the club.
Send them there seperate way to cross paths outside the ground yeh makes loads of sense
