newgroundb4wakey wrote: Did any one actually take advantage of the free re-entry for the Sheffield game? they must have played well to win that easily against a team who many had tipped to go unbeaten this year.

I think there were about 700 there so I'm guessing some Wakey fans must have stayed as Sheffield won't have brought that many up, and I'd guess Tolouse brought none. I was far too cold to think about hanging around for another couple of hours to watch another game which is a shame. Hopefully the offer stands for any double header as when it's warmer I'll certainly stick around