Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail
An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:37 pm
Your right it does need to be looked at. Why did the parents/guardian let the young child walk in the middle of the road? I presume you're on about Sugar Lane.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:38 pm
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:43 pm
Eh what you on about? What's a kid walking in the middle of the road got to do with the club asking people to leave by the Donny Road exit. There's roads on all sides of the ground.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:44 pm
No problem at all. In fact, think I got to Fernandes earlier than usual.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:05 pm
Yeah and what about all that traffic going over the bridge after the game, that must also be risky.
I blame Carter for putting on an event and allowing too many people to turn up.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:24 pm
Thats my point the kid had to walk on the road with his parents due to a mass walking one way an an meeting a mass walking the other when if the other exit had been used as normal it would not of occured even if they had trickle fed us out of the usual exit.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:31 pm
I don't think its the clubs fault, the whole thing could have been avoided if the FC coaches parked on Sugar Lane as usual.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:54 pm
no the parents chose to walk on the road with their child and no doubt was looking for traffic while they did this or I hope they did, no different to me when I walked to the grave yard and choose to walk in the middle of the road to walk pass others
I can't believe you can find a fault with the club from someone else's actions
