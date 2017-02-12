WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:32 pm
Horbury Cat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 141
Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail

An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:37 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5983
Horbury Cat wrote:
Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail

An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.


Your right it does need to be looked at. Why did the parents/guardian let the young child walk in the middle of the road? I presume you're on about Sugar Lane.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:38 pm
Horbury Cat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 141
Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail

An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:43 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 242
Horbury Cat wrote:
Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail

An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.


Eh what you on about? What's a kid walking in the middle of the road got to do with the club asking people to leave by the Donny Road exit. There's roads on all sides of the ground.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:44 pm
Hank Moody
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 02, 2014 1:10 pm
Posts: 60
No problem at all. In fact, think I got to Fernandes earlier than usual.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:05 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3288
Location: Orange street
Horbury Cat wrote:
Well i saw a young child walking in middle of road if thats OK.ill.shut up.lets just hope the child aint related to.you us walking one way Hull fans walking other towards there coaches home I do Risk.assesments for a living my opinion epic fail

An needs to be looked at thats all im saying.


Yeah and what about all that traffic going over the bridge after the game, that must also be risky.
I blame Carter for putting on an event and allowing too many people to turn up.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:24 pm
Horbury Cat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 141
jakeyg95 wrote:
Eh what you on about? What's a kid walking in the middle of the road got to do with the club asking people to leave by the Donny Road exit. There's roads on all sides of the ground.

Thats my point the kid had to walk on the road with his parents due to a mass walking one way an an meeting a mass walking the other when if the other exit had been used as normal it would not of occured even if they had trickle fed us out of the usual exit.

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:31 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4402
Location: Outside your remit
I don't think its the clubs fault, the whole thing could have been avoided if the FC coaches parked on Sugar Lane as usual.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Exit procedure

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:54 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17689
Horbury Cat wrote:
Thats my point the kid had to walk on the road with his parents due to a mass walking one way an an meeting a mass walking the other when if the other exit had been used as normal it would not of occured even if they had trickle fed us out of the usual exit.
no the parents chose to walk on the road with their child and no doubt was looking for traffic while they did this or I hope they did, no different to me when I walked to the grave yard and choose to walk in the middle of the road to walk pass others

I can't believe you can find a fault with the club from someone else's actions
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/
