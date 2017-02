Said before that we would struggle this season. Batley won't be a patch on last years team this season. Our player recruitment for the past 2 seasons has been shocking with many not even lasting the season.



Can someone tell me why we have given a contract to Mammone and not a trial like London did. Surely you give a player you've not seen play or train a trial before signing them up and having to fork out for expenses like accommodation.



Also a few players have come back unfit and it's obvious which is affecting their performance. How can a coach not notice and just let it carry on.



Moore went missing today big style, our forwards got owned again and our discipline was shocking.



Lose 1 of the next 2 games and we are in for a bum clenching season. Theres just no creativity or attack.