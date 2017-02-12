Oldham are pushing fev at the big fellas, Swinton having a go at Dewsbury, there's no easy beats this season.



We've definitely taken major steps backwards since the middle 8s and have a much weaker team. Where did the cash go? Other clubs that gain lower attendances have recruited well whereas we don't appear to have recruited at all - we needed more than the two or three that came in!



Think we're gonna be battling away at the bottom but hope not - thank god Bradford have the -12 it might be closer!



I hate making posts like this, this early in the season and perhaps shouldn't have, but I don't feel we've moved since the disastrous end to last season. Any thoughts fellow Fax fans?