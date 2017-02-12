WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LCTV - Cas game









Mookachaka



Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm

Posts: 997

Will the Castleford game be on LCTV as it was on sky?



Also, why do they take 2 to 3 days to upload the video? I know they have a replay of each try & the opening music, but they should upload the full uncut version the next day. Surely all they'd have to do is cut the video at the start, end of first half and beginning of second half and at the final whistle, then upload this video as an uncut version so we could get it quicker. May be I'm just impatient, but you pay less for Netflix per month, so I'd expect the quality of video and speed to be better. Towns88

Towns88



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3116

Full game on U tube or whatever its called if you happen to be desperate to watch it! "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Mookachaka



Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm

Posts: 997

O cheers I'll have a look, thank you. FredParky

FredParky



Joined: Tue May 21, 2002 8:30 pm

Posts: 25756

Location: The center of the known universe,



Why Do LC TV not have the game online faster?



Broadcasting rights, the RFL and SKY dictate that clubs are not allowed to film any SKY game and that their (SKY's) footage only can be used, highlights as - within 24 hrs 8 minutes within 48 hours 16 minutes full game not to be shown until the following Monday afternoon.

Non SKY broadcasted games clubs own footage not to be shown until the Monday after the game with the same limitations re highlights.

These restrictions did not apply in the Championship but they did/do in the middle 8's and they (Leigh Centurions) have been censured for the footage being shown out of those agreements last season.

The youTube footage being a pirated copy like all pirated material is down to SKY/RFL to do something about it.

The broadcasting sound rights are also complicated thats why MIXLR isn't being run at the moment.

All games are shot in HD but the uploading of a game after editing takes around 2 hours per gigabyte (and that was on my fast home internet when I was doing it - Chris is doing it on his university digs Internet which isnt that fast), now a game in full HD is around 4 - 5 GB so it has to be compressed to around 2gb to be uploadable, which of course knocks down the quality - but you will never get TV quality on an Internet channel because of the compression issues plus SKY cameras cost around £25K each to buy and most operators of these have a college degree/qualification in how to operate them unfortunately the LC TV budget never was nor ever will be anywhere near that.

Plus I don't think NETFLIX actually show Leigh Centurions games as yet

All this is well documented elsewhere I don't intend getting involved in any slanging matches about it, it is what it is and representation has been made to the RFL to no avail and I would suggest any complaints re the matter be directed at the RFL/SKY or at least the club asking for an explanation, they wont respond on here as it is an unofficial forum.

And before anyone asks nobody at Leigh Centurions were aware of these restrictions only SL clubs were privy to them, WHY? well lets be honest it is the RFL.

I have retired from LC TV but am still proud of the service I and the team provided and the service they still provide

Also to dispel another myth Wigan do not or ever will be allowed to live stream any league or cup game no matter what anyone tells you (yes they do pre season games and it costs them a packet to do so - we know this as one of the LC TV team (still all volunteers) also works for Wigan Warriors TV).

If you do not believe any of the above - well after my previous experiences on here DO I CARE? The truth is just what it is

Why Do LC TV not have the game online faster?

Broadcasting rights, the RFL and SKY dictate that clubs are not allowed to film any SKY game and that their (SKY's) footage only can be used, highlights as - within 24 hrs 8 minutes within 48 hours 16 minutes full game not to be shown until the following Monday afternoon.

Non SKY broadcasted games clubs own footage not to be shown until the Monday after the game with the same limitations re highlights.

These restrictions did not apply in the Championship but they did/do in the middle 8's and they (Leigh Centurions) have been censured for the footage being shown out of those agreements last season.

The youTube footage being a pirated copy like all pirated material is down to SKY/RFL to do something about it.

The broadcasting sound rights are also complicated thats why MIXLR isn't being run at the moment.

All games are shot in HD but the uploading of a game after editing takes around 2 hours per gigabyte (and that was on my fast home internet when I was doing it - Chris is doing it on his university digs Internet which isnt that fast), now a game in full HD is around 4 - 5 GB so it has to be compressed to around 2gb to be uploadable, which of course knocks down the quality - but you will never get TV quality on an Internet channel because of the compression issues plus SKY cameras cost around £25K each to buy and most operators of these have a college degree/qualification in how to operate them unfortunately the LC TV budget never was nor ever will be anywhere near that.

Plus I don't think NETFLIX actually show Leigh Centurions games as yet

All this is well documented elsewhere I don't intend getting involved in any slanging matches about it, it is what it is and representation has been made to the RFL to no avail and I would suggest any complaints re the matter be directed at the RFL/SKY or at least the club asking for an explanation, they wont respond on here as it is an unofficial forum.

And before anyone asks nobody at Leigh Centurions were aware of these restrictions only SL clubs were privy to them, WHY? well lets be honest it is the RFL.

I have retired from LC TV but am still proud of the service I and the team provided and the service they still provide

Also to dispel another myth Wigan do not or ever will be allowed to live stream any league or cup game no matter what anyone tells you (yes they do pre season games and it costs them a packet to do so - we know this as one of the LC TV team (still all volunteers) also works for Wigan Warriors TV).

If you do not believe any of the above - well after my previous experiences on here DO I CARE? The truth is just what it is

Bye Bye once more.









All posts on this message board by me are mine I am NOT a representative in any way shape or form of ANY Rugby League club. atomic

atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2808

FredParky wrote:

Why Do LC TV not have the game online faster?



Broadcasting rights, the RFL and SKY dictate that clubs are not allowed to film any SKY game and that their (SKY's) footage only can be used, highlights as - within 24 hrs 8 minutes within 48 hours 16 minutes full game not to be shown until the following Monday afternoon.

Non SKY broadcasted games clubs own footage not to be shown until the Monday after the game with the same limitations re highlights.

These restrictions did not apply in the Championship but they did/do in the middle 8's and they (Leigh Centurions) have been censured for the footage being shown out of those agreements last season.

The youTube footage being a pirated copy like all pirated material is down to SKY/RFL to do something about it.

The broadcasting sound rights are also complicated thats why MIXLR isn't being run at the moment.

All games are shot in HD but the uploading of a game after editing takes around 2 hours per gigabyte (and that was on my fast home internet when I was doing it - Chris is doing it on his university digs Internet which isnt that fast), now a game in full HD is around 4 - 5 GB so it has to be compressed to around 2gb to be uploadable , which of course knocks down the quality - but you will never get TV quality on an Internet channel because of the compression issues plus SKY cameras cost around £25K each to buy and most operators of these have a college degree/qualification in how to operate them unfortunately the LC TV budget never was nor ever will be anywhere near that.

Plus I don't think NETFLIX actually show Leigh Centurions games as yet

All this is well documented elsewhere I don't intend getting involved in any slanging matches about it, it is what it is and representation has been made to the RFL to no avail and I would suggest any complaints re the matter be directed at the RFL/SKY or at least the club asking for an explanation, they wont respond on here as it is an unofficial forum.

And before anyone asks nobody at Leigh Centurions were aware of these restrictions only SL clubs were privy to them, WHY? well lets be honest it is the RFL.

I have retired from LC TV but am still proud of the service I and the team provided and the service they still provide

Also to dispel another myth Wigan do not or ever will be allowed to live stream any league or cup game no matter what anyone tells you (yes they do pre season games and it costs them a packet to do so - we know this as one of the LC TV team (still all volunteers) also works for Wigan Warriors TV).

If you do not believe any of the above - well after my previous experiences on here DO I CARE? The truth is just what it is

Bye Bye once more. Ah well out of retirement on this board again to dispel another myth, untruth, misunderstanding etc.Why Do LC TV not have the game online faster?Broadcasting rights, the RFL and SKY dictate that clubs are not allowed to film any SKY game and that their (SKY's) footage only can be used, highlights as - within 24 hrs 8 minutes within 48 hours 16 minutes full game not to be shown until the following Monday afternoon.Non SKY broadcasted games clubs own footage not to be shown until the Monday after the game with the same limitations re highlights.These restrictions did not apply in the Championship but they did/do in the middle 8's and they (Leigh Centurions) have been censured for the footage being shown out of those agreements last season.The youTube footage being a pirated copy like all pirated material is down to SKY/RFL to do something about it.The broadcasting sound rights are also complicated thats why MIXLR isn't being run at the moment.All games are shot in HD but the uploading of a game after editing takes around 2 hours per gigabyte (and that was on my fast home internet when I was doing it - Chris is doing it on his university digs Internet which isnt that fast),, which of course knocks down the quality - but you will never get TV quality on an Internet channel because of the compression issues plus SKY cameras cost around £25K each to buy and most operators of these have a college degree/qualification in how to operate them unfortunately the LC TV budget never was nor ever will be anywhere near that.Plus I don't think NETFLIX actually show Leigh Centurions games as yetAll this is well documented elsewhere I don't intend getting involved in any slanging matches about it, it is what it is and representation has been made to the RFL to no avail and I would suggest any complaints re the matter be directed at the RFL/SKY or at least the club asking for an explanation, they wont respond on here as it is an unofficial forum.And before anyone asks nobody at Leigh Centurions were aware of these restrictions only SL clubs were privy to them, WHY? well lets be honest it is the RFL.I have retired from LC TV but am still proud of the service I and the team provided and the service they still provideAlso to dispel another myth Wigan do not or ever will be allowed to live stream any league or cup game no matter what anyone tells you (yes they do pre season games and it costs them a packet to do so - we know this as one of the LC TV team (still all volunteers) also works for Wigan Warriors TV).If you do not believe any of the above - well after my previous experiences on here DO I CARE? The truth is just what it isBye Bye once more.



