Will the Castleford game be on LCTV as it was on sky?



Also, why do they take 2 to 3 days to upload the video? I know they have a replay of each try & the opening music, but they should upload the full uncut version the next day. Surely all they'd have to do is cut the video at the start, end of first half and beginning of second half and at the final whistle, then upload this video as an uncut version so we could get it quicker. May be I'm just impatient, but you pay less for Netflix per month, so I'd expect the quality of video and speed to be better.