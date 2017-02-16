jools wrote: And Salford fans are obsessed....

With all due respect Jools, you've made it your mission to slag the Salford club, fans, owner & various players off at every opportunity on both our board and the VT so it's only fair you get it back from the t*rd you've been spouting for months now. I'm sure you're probably revelling in the attention tho tbh.Back onto the game.... I thought it was a decent match. Broke into a cold sweat every time your big boys (I won't attempt to spell their names!) got their hands on the ball as they are absolute beasts and would love to see them both in a Salford shirt (maybe we can offer them a ridiculous wage and tempt them away like we did with Kopczak eh Jools?). I think your pack will compete with anyone this year if your interchange steps up and you still have plenty of firepower in the backs to cause teams problems. Leeming looks a cracking prospect and could be the find of the season. Looking at all the match stats there was very little between the teams and think both will be lurking around the 8th/9th spot come the split. Based on tonight I'd hope we both have more than enough to avoid the MPG. Looking forward to see how T Carney fits into our side when he's fit. Lui looks a little off for me so should be looking over his shoulder as he looks likeliest to make way ATM.Finally a quick note on the Josh Jones incident. As much as I can't stand Brough and almost want to justify JJ's actions as Brough is arguably the biggest play actor/cheat in the game, I can't. It was poor and it needs stamping out. The RFL needs to clamp down and quickly before it gets even more out of control. Not sure they can do anything retrospectively about last night's incident as they'd then have to pull a number of players into the dock for similar offences but they should issue a directive to all clubs that anyone caught deliberate milking a penalty that way gets an automatic 10 minutes and it will soon stamp it out.Good luck for the season and look forward to seeing you lot back at the AJ Bell for the return fixture.