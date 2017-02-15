C'mon Jools Carney got his visa lets not hear your apology instead give us what a waste of space he is or glad we didn't get him etc... If nothing else it allows you to continue to froth at the mouth at all things Salford.

Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.



Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)





The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget

The Naive Forgive And Forget

The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget





"I am not young enough to know everything"

Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)







One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.



virginia woolf (1882-1941)