Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:04 pm
brearley84
jools wrote:
We didn't "get rid" he went for more money. He wasn't playing well for us at the time, but he was very good in his first aeSon.


kopczak wanted to stay at the giants according to crabtree. so we got rid. bad decision and our prop department has never recovered. anyway we move on.
Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:52 pm
simonsays

Joined: Sun Aug 30, 2015 7:25 pm
Posts: 85
jools wrote:
We didn't "get rid" he went for more money. He wasn't playing well for us at the time, but he was very good in his first aeSon.

Jools, you are so so wrong. Koppy was happy at Giants but did Not get offered a contract, Fact is that he sacked the Clubs Favoutite Agent ,like Jake Connor and Thewlis Only like his old Pal. Anyway it appears as last years" Player of the Year" at Salford it is going well for him. So accept the Truth please. Just ask Earl !!!!!!

Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:10 pm
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 249
does anyone know if Josh Johnson has found a club yet? I imagined he would end up at Oldham his hometown club but not heard anything...was some rumours of him going to KR

Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:23 pm
Chetnik
Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 290
GiantJake1988 wrote:
does anyone know if Josh Johnson has found a club yet? I imagined he would end up at Oldham his hometown club but not heard anything...was some rumours of him going to KR


I believe he's in Aus playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins

Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:08 pm
jools
simonsays wrote:
Jools, you are so so wrong. Koppy was happy at Giants but did Not get offered a contract, Fact is that he sacked the Clubs Favoutite Agent ,like Jake Connor and Thewlis Only like his old Pal. Anyway it appears as last years" Player of the Year" at Salford it is going well for him. So accept the Truth please. Just ask Earl !!!!!!



:USTUPID: so what is the truth. The official club line is one truth, his wife has another truth, eorl it appears a third
Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:39 pm
simonsays

Joined: Sun Aug 30, 2015 7:25 pm
Posts: 85
jools wrote:
:USTUPID: so what is the truth. The official club line is one truth, his wife has another truth, eorl it appears a third

Earl and all the Players know the Truth.
And Paul Anderson. You go on believing Lies but Don't post untruths. You are being Played by the Club management,quite funny that.

Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:21 pm
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30887
Location: Gods Own County
Good grief

Players move on, losing Koppy was a blow given the outcomes

We've moved on

Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:46 pm
brearley84
todd carney got his visa, not in time for tonight though!
Re: Round 2 Salford

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:05 pm
Salford red all over
C'mon Jools Carney got his visa lets not hear your apology instead give us what a waste of space he is or glad we didn't get him etc...

If nothing else it allows you to continue to froth at the mouth at all things Salford.
