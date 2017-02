jools wrote: Salford are offering tickets at £15. Hope to goodness that doesn't mean they have got some of those offer double tickets and are going to end up in the family stand. They were bad enough when they won last year- imagine what they would be like if they lost- I don't want my kids anywhere near that sort of carry on!

were they actually fans of salford though, think it was a sunday league team on a stag do or something! still no excuse but doubt we will see that happen again.what was the outcome of it all ? or is it all still under investigation?