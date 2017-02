AntonyGiant wrote: I'm hoping an extra days rest and home advantage will see us get 2 points.. although we've not beaten Salford at our place since 2013.

I hate our fixture against the Red Devil's. It's always abit scrappy and niggley.

I'll be brave and go for a 24-18 victory... and our 7th win (including friendlies) in a row.

beaten us last 3 times on our patch thenyes they like to rough us up abit, think the giants are a different beast this season under stone though the signs are looking positive