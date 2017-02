another tough one after the away win at widnes, salford have been our bogey team at home in recent years so would be a nice one to get rid of! i have a good feeling we will though



i think symonds will be out for a while so need to put someone in that 2nd row spot, will be a big miss, taai could fill in there but i have been impressed with taai at prop, rapira i think could make a return thursday so its certainly an option for stone.



other than that i cant see much changing, may continue with hinchy in this hooking/loose forward thing they seem to like doing!



should be a decent crowd even with sky and it being on a thursday, hope for over 5k anyway