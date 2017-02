TwistTheMellonMan wrote: Nah Carney won't be here yet and if he does he won't be match fit for a few weeks. I'd hazard a guess we'll line up like



O'brien

Carney

Sau

Welham

Evalds

Lui

Kopzcak

Tomkins

Mossop

Griffin

Jones

Flanagan



Brining

Tasi

Krasniqi

Walne



We were terrible first half against Wigan but looked a different creature second half nilling them. A game that could go either way.

I hope you do line up like that. I'd happily play 12 men for the whole game!I doubt you will see carney..... at all.I'd hazard a guess that with their big game next weekend Wigan took their foot off the gas second half.