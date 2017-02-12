As far as I know the tea lady has said he is kit and equipment manager, U19s Head Coach, acting head coach and advises the young groundsmen on the complexities that is the pitch at Odsal! The only thing he hasn't done is cheerleading!! Oh and making the tea!
