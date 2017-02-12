WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh Beattie

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Leigh Beattie

 
Post a reply

Leigh Beattie

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:15 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2815
Does anybody know if Leigh is still the groundsman at Odsal

What an unusual combination that would be, acting head coach and groundsman

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:09 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2134
Location: No longer Bradford
He's U19s Head Coach, so I'd be surprised if he was still groundsman too. If he is, he'll be half battling the snow messing up his pitch today at the same time as trying to coach the first team.

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:05 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4458
Wasn't he equipment and kit manager as well?

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:47 pm
Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 281
roger daly wrote:
What an unusual combination that would be, acting head coach and groundsman

Paul March got away with that one for three years at Keighley!

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:40 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 694
Maybe he dresses up and is also the tea lady in disguise.

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:08 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9131
Location: Bradbados
No, I'm sure the tea lady has a longer beard.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:09 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 304
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulliac wrote:
No, I'm sure the tea lady has a longer beard.


I don't think that's a beard - I think it's just tea-stained fermented saliva dripping from her chin

Re: Leigh Beattie

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:59 pm
1972er Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:07 pm
Posts: 2
As far as I know the tea lady has said he is kit and equipment manager, U19s Head Coach, acting head coach and advises the young groundsmen on the complexities that is the pitch at Odsal! The only thing he hasn't done is cheerleading!! Oh and making the tea!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJW, ATS1, bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, bullocks, cieranblonde, daveyz999, ex Bull Dog, GazzaBull, HiramC, KRLFC, moxi1, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Sandal Cat, sandy, Spannerz, The Devil's Advocate, vbfg, zapperbull and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,2851,91375,7744,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  