REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Except we didnt when we had the chance on Friday would have put us 10min frongvwith the ball back we tok 2 in the first half so no idea why we refused in the second we then gave a penalty away a penalty the rest is in the paper
Think that's purely down to game management.
Something we don't seem to want to do.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, bentleberry, Big lads mate, cocker, dboy, eastardsley, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Schunter, The Devil's Advocate, TRB, TrinityIHC, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, Whatisup, Yosemite Sam and 260 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}