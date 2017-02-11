|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1962
|
I know this rule has been in the NRL for a couple of seasons for kicks going dead but why should it apply to a kick that has to be diffused in goal?
Surely an attacking kick like this, shouldn't be penalised the same as a meaningless kick that goes dead and is sometimes kicked from in your own half?
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4396
Location: Outside your remit
|
Yeah I agree, I thought it did only apply if it went dead - was surprised to see it used after a diffused bomb.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1136
|
I'm not sure it does apply to a diffused kick caught on the full in goal, I think that should be a 20m restart, I think the ref got it wrong the other night.
In the video explanation it never mentions a diffused bomb, so either it's been missed off in that interpretation or it's not the correct decision.
|
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:49 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1444
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
I'm sure we've just adopted the NRL rules whereby if the bomb is caught over the try line then it is 7 tackles from the 20 metre re-start ??
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4964
Location: Over there
|
But it's still a poor kick. I'm presuming the purpose of the rule is to keep the ball in play and the action constant, so anything that results in a 20 metre restart is negative.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1962
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But it's still a poor kick. I'm presuming the purpose of the rule is to keep the ball in play and the action constant, so anything that results in a 20 metre restart is negative.
Had an obstructed view of FC's winning try but seemed to be a kick to the in goal, that if diffused, would have resulted in 7 tackles to Wakey from the 20?
How can that be classed the same as a pressure relieving kick, when you're under the kosh in your own half, just so you can get set up on their 30?
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4964
Location: Over there
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Had an obstructed view of FC's winning try but seemed to be a kick to the in goal, that if diffused, would have resulted in 7 tackles to Wakey from the 20?
How can that be classed the same as a pressure relieving kick, when you're under the kosh in your own half, just so you can get set up on their 30?
The incentive not to do it remains the same though. We can applaud its accuracy, I suppose, but rugby should be about passing and crossing the line with the ball, not just jumping the highest and flopping to the ground. It might produce more running plays on the fifth tackle, as then you'll be facing a handover and six tackles on perhaps the ten metre line than seven tackles on the twenty.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, adamhuddsgiant, basher11, bentleberry, bigbadcat, Billy tiger, bren2k, Dave K., Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Frankiefartown, fullofhope, Hessle Roader, Horbury Cat, JBURT82, Jizzer, Jo Jumbuck, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, les-goose, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, Old Gobfull, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sarge1, scarrie, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Clan, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 516 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|