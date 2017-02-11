FickleFingerOfFate wrote: Had an obstructed view of FC's winning try but seemed to be a kick to the in goal, that if diffused, would have resulted in 7 tackles to Wakey from the 20?

How can that be classed the same as a pressure relieving kick, when you're under the kosh in your own half, just so you can get set up on their 30?

The incentive not to do it remains the same though. We can applaud its accuracy, I suppose, but rugby should be about passing and crossing the line with the ball, not just jumping the highest and flopping to the ground. It might produce more running plays on the fifth tackle, as then you'll be facing a handover and six tackles on perhaps the ten metre line than seven tackles on the twenty.