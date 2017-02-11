WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New Rule. 7 Tackles.

 
Post a reply

New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:20 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1962
I know this rule has been in the NRL for a couple of seasons for kicks going dead but why should it apply to a kick that has to be diffused in goal?
Surely an attacking kick like this, shouldn't be penalised the same as a meaningless kick that goes dead and is sometimes kicked from in your own half?

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:59 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4396
Location: Outside your remit
Yeah I agree, I thought it did only apply if it went dead - was surprised to see it used after a diffused bomb.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:24 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1136
I'm not sure it does apply to a diffused kick caught on the full in goal, I think that should be a 20m restart, I think the ref got it wrong the other night.
In the video explanation it never mentions a diffused bomb, so either it's been missed off in that interpretation or it's not the correct decision.
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:49 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1444
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
I'm sure we've just adopted the NRL rules whereby if the bomb is caught over the try line then it is 7 tackles from the 20 metre re-start ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:11 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4964
Location: Over there
But it's still a poor kick. I'm presuming the purpose of the rule is to keep the ball in play and the action constant, so anything that results in a 20 metre restart is negative.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:12 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1962
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But it's still a poor kick. I'm presuming the purpose of the rule is to keep the ball in play and the action constant, so anything that results in a 20 metre restart is negative.

Had an obstructed view of FC's winning try but seemed to be a kick to the in goal, that if diffused, would have resulted in 7 tackles to Wakey from the 20?
How can that be classed the same as a pressure relieving kick, when you're under the kosh in your own half, just so you can get set up on their 30?

Re: New Rule. 7 Tackles.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:21 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4964
Location: Over there
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Had an obstructed view of FC's winning try but seemed to be a kick to the in goal, that if diffused, would have resulted in 7 tackles to Wakey from the 20?
How can that be classed the same as a pressure relieving kick, when you're under the kosh in your own half, just so you can get set up on their 30?


The incentive not to do it remains the same though. We can applaud its accuracy, I suppose, but rugby should be about passing and crossing the line with the ball, not just jumping the highest and flopping to the ground. It might produce more running plays on the fifth tackle, as then you'll be facing a handover and six tackles on perhaps the ten metre line than seven tackles on the twenty.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, adamhuddsgiant, basher11, bentleberry, bigbadcat, Billy tiger, bren2k, Dave K., Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Frankiefartown, fullofhope, Hessle Roader, Horbury Cat, JBURT82, Jizzer, Jo Jumbuck, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, les-goose, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, Old Gobfull, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sarge1, scarrie, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Clan, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 516 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,0242,57375,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
8-12
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
8-6
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
14-22
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
24-6
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
6-8
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
22-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
20-4
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  