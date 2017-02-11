WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clubs' financial accountability

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:51 pm
Mr Churchill
Rugby League clubs get at least £75k a year central funding and elite level over £1m. But financial accountability is abysmal. We've seen Bulls, York and many more bring disrepute to the game. Too many clubs are run by tinpot dictators who hide behind abbreviated accounts and get away with who knows what.

The RFL should require all clubs to have the same (30 November) accounting year end and to submit full audited accounts to the RFL by 31 January each year. There can be no downside to imposing such strict financial management discplines on clubs and a lot to gain from the resulting transparency.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:30 pm
wrencat1873
Mr Churchill wrote:
Rugby League clubs get at least £75k a year central funding and elite level over £1m. But financial accountability is abysmal. We've seen Bulls, York and many more bring disrepute to the game. Too many clubs are run by tinpot dictators who hide behind abbreviated accounts and get away with who knows what.

The RFL should require all clubs to have the same (30 November) accounting year end and to submit full audited accounts to the RFL by 31 January each year. There can be no downside to imposing such strict financial management discplines on clubs and a lot to gain from the resulting transparency.


Quite interesting that you feel that RL clubs should finalise and [publish their accounts in such a short space of time.
Any owner of a major business will have other financial affairs that need to "jigsaw" with their commitments and income/expenditure from elsewhere.
I dont think that your proposal is workable.
And for those clubs with "sugar daddies" who may make up any shortfall at the year end or wish to pre date/ back date payments into their business, how do you think this will work.
3 months from financial year end to full audited accounts is an incredibly short time frame.

My business is much smaller and less complicated than most SL clubs and I couldn't do what you are suggesting.

Having said that, I thought that SL clubs have "live accounting" linked to SL HQ ??

Btw, I understand why you are suggesting this but 3 months to finalise and publish accounts, especially with the Christmas period in between is very, very tight. Probably too tight to be workable.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:54 pm
Swinton are still on a winding up petition but have been spending like crassus.

Must be an argument for compulsory FCA audits of accounts given the cost of bailing clubs out.

https://www.thegazette.co.uk/notice/2616321

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:21 am
Mr Churchill
Ok. Phase in the stricter timescales. Start at 6 months and give notice of a gradual reduction to 4 months. But my main point stands. Clubs should be forced into prioritising proper, transparent financial management if they want to retain full central funding.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:49 am
wrencat1873
Mr Churchill wrote:
Ok. Phase in the stricter timescales. Start at 6 months and give notice of a gradual reduction to 4 months. But my main point stands. Clubs should be forced into prioritising proper, transparent financial management if they want to retain full central funding.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:21 pm
caslad75
wrencat1873 wrote:
Quite interesting that you feel that RL clubs should finalise and [publish their accounts in such a short space of time.
Any owner of a major business will have other financial affairs that need to "jigsaw" with their commitments and income/expenditure from elsewhere.
I dont think that your proposal is workable.
And for those clubs with "sugar daddies" who may make up any shortfall at the year end or wish to pre date/ back date payments into their business, how do you think this will work.
3 months from financial year end to full audited accounts is an incredibly short time frame.

My business is much smaller and less complicated than most SL clubs and I couldn't do what you are suggesting.

Having said that, I thought that SL clubs have "live accounting" linked to SL HQ ??

Btw, I understand why you are suggesting this but 3 months to finalise and publish accounts, especially with the Christmas period in between is very, very tight. Probably too tight to be workable.


Agreed Wrencat. I understand why someone would propose this and it is a sensible suggestion in theory, but that timescale is just not possible. My business is also a lot smaller and less complicated that SL clubs, and my year end is 30th November, but I would have little to no chance of getting accounts finalised and published by 31st January

