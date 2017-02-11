Rugby League clubs get at least £75k a year central funding and elite level over £1m. But financial accountability is abysmal. We've seen Bulls, York and many more bring disrepute to the game. Too many clubs are run by tinpot dictators who hide behind abbreviated accounts and get away with who knows what.



The RFL should require all clubs to have the same (30 November) accounting year end and to submit full audited accounts to the RFL by 31 January each year. There can be no downside to imposing such strict financial management discplines on clubs and a lot to gain from the resulting transparency.