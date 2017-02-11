BullBuilder are delighted to announce our next fundraising spectacular. The Academy Spring Ball.
BullBuilder is focused on attracting, developing and retaining young talent in the Bradford Bulls Academy.
Join us on Friday May 5th in the Southbank Suite, Provident Stadium. Odsal for an evening of good food, great company, fun & games and finish the night dancing to our live band Route 66.
Tickets are £35 per person or £325 for a table of 10. You can book your place at the club shop, David Lowdell Photography or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bullbuilder-spring-ball-tickets-31970276959
Place are limited so book early.
David Lowdell Photography
Suite 2 Buttershaw Works
Buttershaw Lane
Bradford. BD6 2DD
07584259103
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/
