WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy Spring Ball

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Academy Spring Ball

 
Post a reply

Academy Spring Ball

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:29 pm
Minorman User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jun 22, 2008 6:56 pm
Posts: 310
BullBuilder are delighted to announce our next fundraising spectacular. The Academy Spring Ball.

BullBuilder is focused on attracting, developing and retaining young talent in the Bradford Bulls Academy.

Join us on Friday May 5th in the Southbank Suite, Provident Stadium. Odsal for an evening of good food, great company, fun & games and finish the night dancing to our live band Route 66.

Tickets are £35 per person or £325 for a table of 10. You can book your place at the club shop, David Lowdell Photography or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bullbuilder-spring-ball-tickets-31970276959

Place are limited so book early.

David Lowdell Photography
Suite 2 Buttershaw Works
Buttershaw Lane
Bradford. BD6 2DD
07584259103

http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Academy Spring Ball

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:53 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3713
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Will FA and TT be arguing about whose turn it is to wear the Tuxedo and will the loser have to borrow one of M E's kilts? ;-)
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: billypop, Blotto, Google Adsense [Bot] and 42 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,66542475,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  