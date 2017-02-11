WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford game , what did you think?

Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:02 pm
Geoff wrote:
I forgot to give a mention to our fans turnout, good numbers and nice and loud! What was the attendance, I didn't hear it announced...about 6k?


6,200 it said on the superleague site.

We had a decent percentage of that main stand as well so we certainly helped swell that.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:48 am
jimlav wrote:
Done this for years watching Sale. I park down the one for Eccles Rugby club. 10 min walk, right onto the motorway within 60 seconds of getting in the driving seat.

Never understood the obsession with people surrounding the car park. It seems obvious to me if you park at the stadium it will be busy, give it 5 mins worth of effort to get away and it will be less busy.


Sshhh don't give the secret away :wink: but yeah, I was back in Orrell at 3.45, one of the easiest games to park and get away from If you know the score...

As for the game itself, that's the sharpest I've seen us look in an opening game for a very long time. The first half at least. Every time we got down their end we put a set move on and scored. Bodes well for next week and I'm slightly optimistic.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:49 am
Difficult to knitpick over yesterday's result.

Looked like we could score at will in the first half, but the cue was firmly on the rack in the second.

No real complaints about that with next week looming.

Don't like leaking soft points, but Salford's comeback was always going to be too little too late.

The only real worry I have is how weak we looked under the high ball. A really good field-kicker could give us quite a few problems if we don't remedy that.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:00 am
67 bus is the way to go lol . In the pub in Piccadilly Gardens at 3:45

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:00 pm
Having seen the scores it did appear that we were full of ideas near their line which was certainly in short supply last year.
Thought our pace out wide did Salford as it will a few teams this year.
The second half is a lesson to be learned.

Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:14 am
I thought our attack looked better in the first half than at any time last year. This was solely down to our left edge.

Second half we just couldn't get or keep the ball, I'd love to see the penalty count. It was as though Thaylor was under orders to test our defence ahead of next Sunday. Two unbelievable try saving tackles from Lewis and Tommy.

Some of the team (Lockers, FPN, Tommy) looked rusty. Faz was my MoM and Willie Isa kept going and should have cemented a bench spot for next week, if Bateman returns. Escare had a good debut and Burgess was excellent too. Gildart seemed to get a knock in the second half, hope he gets over that.

Not to labour the point but the game was possibly a micrcosm of what we will get from Tommy. Some unforced errors, great defence, strong running but unbelievable poor kicking. For a world class scrum half, which he is, his kicking really is desperate.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  