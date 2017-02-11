I thought our attack looked better in the first half than at any time last year. This was solely down to our left edge.



Second half we just couldn't get or keep the ball, I'd love to see the penalty count. It was as though Thaylor was under orders to test our defence ahead of next Sunday. Two unbelievable try saving tackles from Lewis and Tommy.



Some of the team (Lockers, FPN, Tommy) looked rusty. Faz was my MoM and Willie Isa kept going and should have cemented a bench spot for next week, if Bateman returns. Escare had a good debut and Burgess was excellent too. Gildart seemed to get a knock in the second half, hope he gets over that.



Not to labour the point but the game was possibly a micrcosm of what we will get from Tommy. Some unforced errors, great defence, strong running but unbelievable poor kicking. For a world class scrum half, which he is, his kicking really is desperate.