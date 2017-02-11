WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:15 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 361
9 out of10 in the first half but 6 out of ten in the second.
I hate the Salford carpark.

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:27 pm
Geoff
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4987
Levrier wrote:
9 out of10 in the first half but 6 out of ten in the second.
I hate the Salford carpark.


Yep, about right. Got too far in front by half time and just dropped down to cruise control for the second.

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:19 pm
proper-shaped-balls
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1137
Location: Standish - Wigan
Like last season we only play one good half. We can't afford to do that next week.

Agree about the car park.
Keep goin wit yed down

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:41 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20628
Location: WIGAN
More then acceptable. We were superb first half and then clearly had an eye on next week in the second (with Thaler having a shocker and nailing us).

The team looks really exciting this year. There's pace and skill aplenty and we should be good to watch. I thought Escare was good as were a few of the backs buts I'd probably go Farrell as man of the match. He really is a fantastic player and he could push hard for man of steel IMO.

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:47 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5647
Cause for confidence for next week?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:55 pm
William Melvin Hicks

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 10:04 pm
Posts: 10
very impressive first half, attack wise. so many options we looked dangerous everytime we went in the Salford half.

re the car park. got to car after the game at 3.08, and drove past the Barley Farm restaurant at 4.18 I joke not !!
For those not familiar with the Barley Farm, it is approx 500 yards from the AJ Stadium. It took 1 hr 10 minutes to exit that car park. Now, in last years Grand Final at Old Trafford, we stayed inside the stadium for the celebration and trophy presentation, left the ground and drove home inside 1 hour 10 minutes, something isn't right there.

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:11 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20628
Location: WIGAN
Clearwing wrote:
Cause for confidence for next week?


I think we can have some confidence that we'll compete. The side looks strong and focussed and I think we'll give it a shot.

we need to rattle them early doors.

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:39 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17735
Regarding that car-park, why do our supporters insist on parking there year after year? At the M60 slip round I always turn left towards Eccles, few hundred yards there are numerous side streets to park on (and it's free). Once the game has finished, fifteen minute walk, straight out and home within another twenty minutes!!

To the game itself, thought we went okay! Decent first half but definitely took the foot off the gas after half time ready for next week! Game was more or less won so why not?

How the frig did Mossop win their MOM?
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:45 pm
Geoff
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4987
I forgot to give a mention to our fans turnout, good numbers and nice and loud! What was the attendance, I didn't hear it announced...about 6k?

Re: Salford game , what did you think?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:47 pm
jimlav
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 3:37 pm
Posts: 681
MattyB wrote:
Regarding that car-park, why do our supporters insist on parking there year after year? At the M60 slip round I always turn left towards Eccles, few hundred yards there are numerous side streets to park on (and it's free). Once the game has finished, fifteen minute walk, straight out and home within another twenty minutes!!

To the game itself, thought we went okay! Decent first half but definitely took the foot off the gas after half time ready for next week! Game was more or less won so why not?

How the frig did Mossop win their MOM?


Done this for years watching Sale. I park down the one for Eccles Rugby club. 10 min walk, right onto the motorway within 60 seconds of getting in the driving seat.

Never understood the obsession with people surrounding the car park. It seems obvious to me if you park at the stadium it will be busy, give it 5 mins worth of effort to get away and it will be less busy.
FlexWheeler wrote:
The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''

He's a limited coach that won't last long term.

....
rubber duckie wrote:
That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam.

Users browsing this forum: Cruncher, Darwen Warrior, Froggy, Geoff, MadDogg, MattyB, newgroundb4wakey, OzWarrior, William Melvin Hicks and 230 guests

