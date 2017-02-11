Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 20628 Location: WIGAN
More then acceptable. We were superb first half and then clearly had an eye on next week in the second (with Thaler having a shocker and nailing us).
The team looks really exciting this year. There's pace and skill aplenty and we should be good to watch. I thought Escare was good as were a few of the backs buts I'd probably go Farrell as man of the match. He really is a fantastic player and he could push hard for man of steel IMO.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
very impressive first half, attack wise. so many options we looked dangerous everytime we went in the Salford half.
re the car park. got to car after the game at 3.08, and drove past the Barley Farm restaurant at 4.18 I joke not !! For those not familiar with the Barley Farm, it is approx 500 yards from the AJ Stadium. It took 1 hr 10 minutes to exit that car park. Now, in last years Grand Final at Old Trafford, we stayed inside the stadium for the celebration and trophy presentation, left the ground and drove home inside 1 hour 10 minutes, something isn't right there.
Regarding that car-park, why do our supporters insist on parking there year after year? At the M60 slip round I always turn left towards Eccles, few hundred yards there are numerous side streets to park on (and it's free). Once the game has finished, fifteen minute walk, straight out and home within another twenty minutes!!
To the game itself, thought we went okay! Decent first half but definitely took the foot off the gas after half time ready for next week! Game was more or less won so why not?
How the frig did Mossop win their MOM?
Done this for years watching Sale. I park down the one for Eccles Rugby club. 10 min walk, right onto the motorway within 60 seconds of getting in the driving seat.
Never understood the obsession with people surrounding the car park. It seems obvious to me if you park at the stadium it will be busy, give it 5 mins worth of effort to get away and it will be less busy.
FlexWheeler wrote:
The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''
He's a limited coach that won't last long term.
....
rubber duckie wrote:
That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam.
