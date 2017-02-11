MattyB wrote:

Regarding that car-park, why do our supporters insist on parking there year after year? At the M60 slip round I always turn left towards Eccles, few hundred yards there are numerous side streets to park on (and it's free). Once the game has finished, fifteen minute walk, straight out and home within another twenty minutes!!



To the game itself, thought we went okay! Decent first half but definitely took the foot off the gas after half time ready for next week! Game was more or less won so why not?



How the frig did Mossop win their MOM?