very impressive first half, attack wise. so many options we looked dangerous everytime we went in the Salford half.
re the car park. got to car after the game at 3.08, and drove past the Barley Farm restaurant at 4.18 I joke not !!
For those not familiar with the Barley Farm, it is approx 500 yards from the AJ Stadium. It took 1 hr 10 minutes to exit that car park. Now, in last years Grand Final at Old Trafford, we stayed inside the stadium for the celebration and trophy presentation, left the ground and drove home inside 1 hour 10 minutes, something isn't right there.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bullsmad, dr_feelgood, Kevin Turvey, moto748, princeofwales, TonyM19, Trainman, wiganermike, William Melvin Hicks, Yosser and 207 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|