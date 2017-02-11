More then acceptable. We were superb first half and then clearly had an eye on next week in the second (with Thaler having a shocker and nailing us).



The team looks really exciting this year. There's pace and skill aplenty and we should be good to watch. I thought Escare was good as were a few of the backs buts I'd probably go Farrell as man of the match. He really is a fantastic player and he could push hard for man of steel IMO.