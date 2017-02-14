easyWire wrote:

Would it really do any harm to put Gidley at the back in his favoured position? He would be a useful reader and communicator a la Brett Hodgson. I'm not convinced he can offer that much in attack from HB this year.



Would like to see Brown partner Patton (who's positional kicking is excellent BTW) and see Ratchford get a settled run at centre in place of Evans. Thought Ratch did okay on the occasions he played centre in 2012/13 when we were blessed with a good back line and wide play from Briers.