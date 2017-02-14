|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
|
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.
Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2724
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.
Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.
I'm with you TANCW and NtW.
I think most agree that we are stronger in the pack and although it's not ideal, we are no worse at the back with King another few games under his belt and Lineham continuing to up his game would be plus points, Johnson can also do a job. Notwithstanding what to do with Evans and Russell (I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing), adding Ratchford and Brown into that back line certainly looks like a different proposition and I think it's a bit early to start moaning.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3374
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm with you TANCW and NtW.
I think most agree that we are stronger in the pack and although it's not ideal, we are no worse at the back with King another few games under his belt and Lineham continuing to up his game would be plus points, Johnson can also do a job. Notwithstanding what to do with Evans and Russell (I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing), adding Ratchford and Brown into that back line certainly looks like a different proposition and I think it's a bit early to start moaning.
Well I hear what you say, but it's not fair that we have not won SL yet.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
|
There are some people whose contribution is sorely missed. Ratchford is one of them. However infuriating he can be, his utility and skill level are such that he creates uncertainty for the opposition who can't then focus on 1 on 1 marking as Catalan did on Saturday.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 178
|
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.
Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.
Harvey Livett will play a lot of 1st team games this year, so he too can be counted as an extra player.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:09 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5172
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing
Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back
|
Currently, I'm not Fat!
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2461
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Fatbelly wrote:
Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back
Add Penny to that list.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 130
Location: Dubai
|
Would it really do any harm to put Gidley at the back in his favoured position? He would be a useful reader and communicator a la Brett Hodgson. I'm not convinced he can offer that much in attack from HB this year.
Would like to see Brown partner Patton (who's positional kicking is excellent BTW) and see Ratchford get a settled run at centre in place of Evans. Thought Ratch did okay on the occasions he played centre in 2012/13 when we were blessed with a good back line and wide play from Briers.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8278
|
Fatbelly wrote:
Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back
I don't think there is a place for Rhys in the team nor does he deserve one on his last season's performance.
6 tries (1 less than the hardly prolific Gidley) and joint 2nd in errors (33) joint 3rd in missed tackles ( 12%).
Just don't get the "love in" on here with him.
No thanks.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fearnhead Ste, Fourpointtry, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, lefty goldblatt, matt_wire, ScottyWire, shinymcshine, Stitch, Uncle Rico, worthing wire and 195 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|