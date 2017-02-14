WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game v Catalans

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:25 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.

Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:40 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2724
Location: Stuck in 1982
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.

Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.


I'm with you TANCW and NtW.

I think most agree that we are stronger in the pack and although it's not ideal, we are no worse at the back with King another few games under his belt and Lineham continuing to up his game would be plus points, Johnson can also do a job. Notwithstanding what to do with Evans and Russell (I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing), adding Ratchford and Brown into that back line certainly looks like a different proposition and I think it's a bit early to start moaning.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:56 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3374
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm with you TANCW and NtW.

I think most agree that we are stronger in the pack and although it's not ideal, we are no worse at the back with King another few games under his belt and Lineham continuing to up his game would be plus points, Johnson can also do a job. Notwithstanding what to do with Evans and Russell (I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing), adding Ratchford and Brown into that back line certainly looks like a different proposition and I think it's a bit early to start moaning.


Well I hear what you say, but it's not fair that we have not won SL yet.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:00 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16331
There are some people whose contribution is sorely missed. Ratchford is one of them. However infuriating he can be, his utility and skill level are such that he creates uncertainty for the opposition who can't then focus on 1 on 1 marking as Catalan did on Saturday.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:02 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 178
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.

Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.


Harvey Livett will play a lot of 1st team games this year, so he too can be counted as an extra player.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:09 pm
Fatbelly User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5172
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing

Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:21 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2461
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Fatbelly wrote:
Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back


Add Penny to that list.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:58 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 130
Location: Dubai
Would it really do any harm to put Gidley at the back in his favoured position? He would be a useful reader and communicator a la Brett Hodgson. I'm not convinced he can offer that much in attack from HB this year.

Would like to see Brown partner Patton (who's positional kicking is excellent BTW) and see Ratchford get a settled run at centre in place of Evans. Thought Ratch did okay on the occasions he played centre in 2012/13 when we were blessed with a good back line and wide play from Briers.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:20 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8278
Fatbelly wrote:
Rico we tried Rhys at FB for a spell in 2015 and he was awful.
Ratch, Kurt, Johnson & Matty in that order for Full Back



I don't think there is a place for Rhys in the team nor does he deserve one on his last season's performance.

6 tries (1 less than the hardly prolific Gidley) and joint 2nd in errors (33) joint 3rd in missed tackles ( 12%).

Just don't get the "love in" on here with him.

No thanks.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fearnhead Ste, Fourpointtry, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, lefty goldblatt, matt_wire, ScottyWire, shinymcshine, Stitch, Uncle Rico, worthing wire and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,5451,87975,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  