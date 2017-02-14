The All New Chester Wire wrote: Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.



Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.

I'm with you TANCW and NtW.I think most agree that we are stronger in the pack and although it's not ideal, we are no worse at the back with King another few games under his belt and Lineham continuing to up his game would be plus points, Johnson can also do a job. Notwithstanding what to do with Evans and Russell (I'd try Evans at FB rather than wing), adding Ratchford and Brown into that back line certainly looks like a different proposition and I think it's a bit early to start moaning.