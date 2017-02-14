Stop this nonsense about people giving us a run for the play offs. We came top of the ladder last year and we have replaced Cox and Bailey with Cooper and Crosby, Sandow (brilliant for six weeks) with Brown, Savelio for no one really (or no one who played anyway). We'll be top 4 no problem.



Ratchford is our full back; Evans, Atkins, King are our centres; Lineham, Russell, Penny are our wingers - same set as last year really and we were top scorers.