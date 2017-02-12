WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:42 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3357
Location: Still waiting for the title
I think the writing was on the wall in the Huddersfield friendly.. Zero creativity then and not much better last night, apart from Ratchford who's out injured I don't think we have another player that worries the opposition with ball in hand.. Obviously there is Brown to come in but I'm not exactly on the edge of my seat with anticipation over him..
Call it knee jerk but I honestly don't know if we have enough to make the top 4 this year.


Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:21 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10008
the flying biscuit wrote:
Three things we already knew last season. ..
1 Matty Russell is not a full back
2 Rhys Evans is not a winger
3 James Child is a pitiful referee

Other points worth noting are Catalan Dragons should never be allowed to turn rugby league info football. ....their behavior was nothing short of disgraceful tonight with the holding off heads in fake pain. .. the fake knocking back of heads as of they had been hit by a spade. ..and the loving putting up ten fingers to help the ref along ....

Awful ball control from wire and my scapegoat for the season will be Savelio. Whether he thought his work was done after his try but I think he'll be a small version of Trent Waterhouse. ...he was most ordinary and liked life on the wing far too much for a forward. .... but we'll see. ...Before I right him off



faking injury? so when a french player spits blood and doesnt receive a penalty for a head high, thats faking?


your team were Indiscipline for most of the match, too hyped up maybe at the start, westerman guilty of that

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:29 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 622
The two things that stood out above all else were the total lack of speed and creativity, for a team with our aspirations that is appalling. There is more speed in the Monday pension queue than our back line!

Evans and Russell were shocking and what has happened that nasty aggressive bloke that played for the Pies Mr Crosby, I have seen more aggression in a day old chick!

I don't know where to go with that performance as a team they were inept at best, we all know we cant win the league on game 1, but game 1 should give us something to be positive about and sadly they didn't achieve that.

Westerman was very good, some glimmers of hope with others.

Maybe we can strike a line through it get through the pointless Brisbane game injury free and start the season in earnest.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:37 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1721
Snaggletooth wrote:
Evans and Russell were shocking and what has happened that nasty aggressive bloke that played for the Pies Mr Crosby, I have seen more aggression in a day old chick!

I think you'd have to ask yourselves why would Wigan let a relatively young prop go to our greatest rivals without any argument?

Answer - He's not that good. He would have been about 6th choice for Wigan (behind FPN, Flower, Clubb, Sutton and Tautai) this season. In previous years he's put in a decent performance about once every six or seven games. But he was solid, never a liability.

Dom believed he was a better player than Wigan valued him at. Nothing wrong with a bit of self belief. He'll have to prove it now at Warrington though, because he's on a decent contract.

He's a long way behind Hill, Sims and Cooper and when Currie and Westwood are fit, I imagine Savelio will be ahead of him too.



Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:43 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20641
Location: WIGAN
You've got a good player in Crosby IMO but you will find that he'll frustrate you 'if' he carries on the same pattern of his Wigan career. The reason I say that is because he drifts through too many games yet every few weeks he'll come up with a performance which makes you think he's one of the leagues better props. He's always needed to find consistency and to do that he needs to switch on each and every week and stop waiting for the big games to really get himself going.

His showing in the Grand Final for us was a case in point. He was exceptional, the best forward on the field and he played with an aggression you don't see every week. I expect this move to Wire to move him out of his comfort zone and I think you'll see those sort of performances more often then we did but it sounds like Saturday was one of his 'switched off' games.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:43 pm
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 394
Russell a decent winger, picked as full back but not very good there.
Evans an International full back picked as a winger but not very good there or centre,
I've got an idea...why don't.....

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:23 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1066
Thought Crosby was doing really well till he went off. Our forwards weren't to blame they stood up immensely.

Once again I find myself looking in disbelief at Evans on the wing, Atkins at centre and Russell at Fullback. Our backline needs a complete revamp. We've been crying out for two centres and a full back for a good couple of seasons now.










Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:21 am
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16329
Goal line defence was excellent. Until the last second, they had pretty much battered us and relied on a gift and playing against 12 to break the line. Rest was forgettable. Our back line does look terrible, but weren't we top scorers last year?

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:21 pm
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 973
Location: Warrington
For me. Pack looks good, solid. We are going to suffer a lot in the backs this year IMO. I know we are only one match in. Gidley looked his age Saturday. Atkins, is a centre and still cannot pass, Evans, not a winger, Russell, not a Full Back. We struggled to create anything close to the line. i for one am very worried, not about just next week, the season

We need a actual full back and a blockbusting, explosive centre. We have a lot of players who work hard. But for me, apart from Clark, we have no one with that has a flash of brilliance we need to win a game, make a break, create from nothing, the skill to pull us out of the poop when we are behind. This really worries the me the most!! I dont think that will improve much with Brown either.

I hope i get proved wrong, i really do. I haven't been feeling it all pre season to be honest, and then Saturday just confirmed my bad feeling.

Sorry to be all doom and gloom chaps!!

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:57 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 379
I do think we need a little context here: Ratchford, Brown, Hill... I've left Currie off, as we're going to have to cope for a good while without him, but with those 3 back in, it's a completely different team. We need to sort out Russell & Evans for sure, and our threequarters look weak, but they'll still get plenty of tries once our pack & halves assert themselves, as I'm sure they will. I expected the Catalans game to go as it did, and I think people are under-estimating them. If Bird stays fit & focused, they'll be giving Leeds, Hull, Cas, Saints & us a run for a play-off spot IMO.
