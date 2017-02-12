You've got a good player in Crosby IMO but you will find that he'll frustrate you 'if' he carries on the same pattern of his Wigan career. The reason I say that is because he drifts through too many games yet every few weeks he'll come up with a performance which makes you think he's one of the leagues better props. He's always needed to find consistency and to do that he needs to switch on each and every week and stop waiting for the big games to really get himself going.



His showing in the Grand Final for us was a case in point. He was exceptional, the best forward on the field and he played with an aggression you don't see every week. I expect this move to Wire to move him out of his comfort zone and I think you'll see those sort of performances more often then we did but it sounds like Saturday was one of his 'switched off' games.