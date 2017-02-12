I think the writing was on the wall in the Huddersfield friendly.. Zero creativity then and not much better last night, apart from Ratchford who's out injured I don't think we have another player that worries the opposition with ball in hand.. Obviously there is Brown to come in but I'm not exactly on the edge of my seat with anticipation over him..

Call it knee jerk but I honestly don't know if we have enough to make the top 4 this year.