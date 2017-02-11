WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game v Catalans

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:06 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 777
Struggled with a slow game. Battieri and Bird played the game well, stayed down when any chance of a call and relied on the crowd to convince Child to blow.

No excuse, we were too clean, too nice. Fell to bits without Sims and Cooper.

Plus points, Clark was handy, Sims was strong and Westerman looked to have developed into a leader.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:18 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 582
Location: Warrington
Some people find the positives in that?? We were playing against a side that will really struggle to be top six this season and regardless of players missing and it being the first game of the season...that was a gimme. I fear for us this season...and this is not just based on tonight..even by todays woeful standards we have no creativity whatsoever. The game of rugby league in england is currently formulaic, devoid of skill and based on who, pumped full of the most legal growth hormone, can milk an arbitrary penalty and get the team closer to a touchdown....i believe we are one of the worst offenders but this season are not going to be very good at it. Ps. Rugby league is really currently very rubbish
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:17 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5356
Location: South Stand.....bored
Do we have half backs.

I only ask, as, as a rugby team, that tends to be required.

I only saw the first half, bored shitless.

Boy, we are dull. I'm fast losing faith with RL. Formulaic poop. Hardly a decent move in 40 mins.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:30 am
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 222
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Do we have half backs.

I only ask, as, as a rugby team, that tends to be required.

I only saw the first half, bored shitless.

Boy, we are dull. I'm fast losing faith with RL. Formulaic poop. Hardly a decent move in 40 mins.


This

We have no attacking ideas at all. 0 - 12 in that Hudds pre season game proved this.

We are too reliant upon individual players having "moments of magic", which seems to happen all too infrequently.

The best I can hope for from the Brisbane game is no injuries (and a LOT less penalties!)

PS - I really don't want to see that bloody stupid "it's always our year" flag this season.
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:37 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5106
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Three things we already knew last season. ..
1 Matty Russell is not a full back
2 Rhys Evans is not a winger
3 James Child is a pitiful referee

Other points worth noting are Catalan Dragons should never be allowed to turn rugby league info football. ....their behavior was nothing short of disgraceful tonight with the holding off heads in fake pain. .. the fake knocking back of heads as of they had been hit by a spade. ..and the loving putting up ten fingers to help the ref along ....

Awful ball control from wire and my scapegoat for the season will be Savelio. Whether he thought his work was done after his try but I think he'll be a small version of Trent Waterhouse. ...he was most ordinary and liked life on the wing far too much for a forward. .... but we'll see. ...Before I right him off
Image
.........2009..............2010...............2011................2012.......
.......................eh up... make some room for more Silverware.........

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:16 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7457
Hot weather preseason training.....

Is it the best preparation?

When much of the season is cold and wet at best, wouldn't two weeks training on Orford Park be more beneficial!?

Vs Catalan, a drizzle of rain and the handling from Warrington is puss paw. Under 9s have better handling skills than that performance.

Once again, I find myself blaming TS again. Lack of wet weather preparation. Playing Atkins inside our only class recognised winger. If it was Brian Bevan outside him...he'd have walked off the pitch sulking for never getting a pass.


Tony Smith what the feck are you doing?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:10 am
The Railwayman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 231
I thought the game was for the taking, we were well in control in the first half but as stated many time on this thread and others our attacking threat was minimal.

Question : Do we practice scenarios whereby we are in the opposition 20 ...... it called a 'move' not really seen any.

Wouldn't mind if flamboyant movement with dummy runners all over the place and then somebody drops the ball over the line, at least we could moan about being unlucky but what a great move.

Thought there were a few plusses last night, Westerman was superb, Coops and Simms ran strongly, Clark tried hard, Lineham looked better, Livett continued his good showing from the diabolical Huddersfield shambles of a game. We need a session on composure, knowing how to spell it is one thing but how to show it is another.

Not forecasting a win next week, solid progress would do.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:41 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8274
Gidley to full back. He really offers nothing in the halves.

Ratch to Linehams centre when fit.

Atkins inside Russell as he wont pass to him anyway.

Hope Patton can step up and Brown can stay fit.

Best we can hope for in repairing a lamentable back line.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:19 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3573
Location: Its in the name
Russell at full back! Please no more. He was scared to go anywhere near a high ball all day..and when he did...knock on every time!
We haven't got a half back in the club now capable of beating an average second rower for pace...not one.

It going to be a long season IMO.
top flight since 1895

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:28 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2458
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Evans to Full back. He has played this position for Wales. Leave Russell on the wing.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, foggy, Gazwire, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, NtW, the flying biscuit and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8931,87375,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
8-12
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
8-6
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
14-22
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
24-6
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
6-8
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
22-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  